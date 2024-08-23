Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock worth $79,700,158. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $908.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.18 and its 200-day moving average is $751.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $956.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

