More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading Down 3.7%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 787,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 947,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.59.
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than More Acquisitions
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Stock Average Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.