MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 244,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

