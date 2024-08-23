Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.92

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$14.47. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 82,774 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.2195122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

