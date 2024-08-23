Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.70 ($6.33) and last traded at €5.71 ($6.34). Approximately 4,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.80 ($6.44).

Multitude Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.56.

About Multitude

(Get Free Report)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital lending and online banking services to consumers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Finland. Its loan portfolio consists of micro loans, Plus loans, Prime loans, instalment loans, secured loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital, credit line, and purchase financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.