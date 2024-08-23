Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,566,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Murphy USA by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $508.30 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.45 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.68.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

