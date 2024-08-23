Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 697,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,764,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $47,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
