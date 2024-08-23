MVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group downgraded MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MVBF

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.