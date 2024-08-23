N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.16

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.16 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.32), with a volume of 12,316 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWNG
N Brown Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Insider Transactions at N Brown Group
In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,875.26). Company insiders own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than N Brown Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- About the Markup Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.