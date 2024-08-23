National Bank Financial Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) to Hold

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.38.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$92.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.1208251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.