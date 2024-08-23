National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$121.00 to C$122.00. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada traded as high as C$114.54 and last traded at C$118.51, with a volume of 190891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.74.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$116.42.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

