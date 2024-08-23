National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NSA opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.