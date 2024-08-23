Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.64

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.64 and traded as high as $24.84. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 68,712 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.