Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

