Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Trading Up 3.8%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

