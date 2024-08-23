Neo Performance Materials Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

