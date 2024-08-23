NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
NetEase Price Performance
Shares of NTES stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analog Devices Sends Signal to Market: Growth Will Return
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.