NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

NetEase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

