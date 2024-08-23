NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
