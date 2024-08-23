NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NTWK opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.