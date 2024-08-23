Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.4%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.80 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 389.80 ($5.06). Approximately 170,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,480,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.40 ($5.05).

Network International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 390.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,898.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

