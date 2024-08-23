NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading 4.8% Higher

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.25 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 249,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 45,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of 0.27.

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

