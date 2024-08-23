New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

