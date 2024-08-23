NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

