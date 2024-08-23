Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.10

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.10 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 92.18 ($1.20). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 7,692 shares traded.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.43 million, a PE ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

