Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 153,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,409,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexalin Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexalin Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

