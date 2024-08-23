Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading Down 13.2%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) was down 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Down 13.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

