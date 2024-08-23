NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.40.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2414861 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

