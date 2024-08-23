Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 35,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,280,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $593,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $2,264,150.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $69.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 941.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

