Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 2.1%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.70 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 163.70 ($2.13). Approximately 218,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 492,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.17).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 173 ($2.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £988.11 million, a P/E ratio of 909.44, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,599.95). Insiders own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

