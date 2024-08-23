Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,877 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 198.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Getty Realty by 93.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

