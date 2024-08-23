Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,669,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

