Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,409 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $53.32 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

