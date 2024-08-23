Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP increased its position in SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,667,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $196,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of SE opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,655.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

