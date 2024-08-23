Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $265.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

