Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,553,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS opened at $209.95 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

