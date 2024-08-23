Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

