Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.6 %

HWC stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

