Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $189.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

