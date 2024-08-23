Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

