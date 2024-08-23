Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3,279.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

