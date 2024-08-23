Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 273.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

