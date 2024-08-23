Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Deluxe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 584,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Deluxe by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $67,798 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

