Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.2 %

EAT stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

