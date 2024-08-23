Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,659,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NewMarket by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $557.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.47. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

