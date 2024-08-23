Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $960,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.20.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.