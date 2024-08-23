Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,141,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 11,057 shares worth $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 587.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.