Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 164,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

