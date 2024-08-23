Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,223 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

