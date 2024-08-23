Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

