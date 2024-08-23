Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,331.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.