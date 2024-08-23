Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

